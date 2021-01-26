Republic Day: PM Modi Wears 'Halari Paghdi' From Jamnagar During Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's colourful turbans on Independence Day and Republic Day have become a tradition. On Tuesday, too he sported a red 'halari paghdi' from Jamnagar as he attended the Republic Day celebrations.

ANI reported that the turban was a special gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar, today. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam said on Twitter that the prime minister was wearing the traditional 'halari paghdi' that represented the rich culture of the region.

Jamnagar is known for its rich culture.Proud to see Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in a 'Halari Paghdi' from Jamnagar on the occasion of #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Jz5CFTWij2 — Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) January 26, 2021

The traditional turban is a bandhej one, made with the tie-and-dye method that is usually used in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, the PM Modi signed the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial at the India Gate in New Delhi in the presence of the Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Navy Staff also present.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also took to Twitter, wishing the people of the country on Republic Day, saying, "Jai Hind".