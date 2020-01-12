Travelling to or from Delhi Near Republic Day? Watch Out as Airport Authority Says No Flight Ops for Two Hours on 7 Days
According to Airports Authority of India, no landing and take off would be permitted at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to Republic Day Celebrations.
Image for Representation (Image Source: AFP)
New Delhi: No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days — January 18, 20-24 and 26 — due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.
According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, "no landing and take off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to "Republic Day Celebrations".
Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.
