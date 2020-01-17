Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Choke Capital, Traffic Police Issues Advisory
Traffic was also affected from Ring Road towards Bhairon road due to civic work, while parts of Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj have been closed for close to a month owing to protests against the amended citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia.
Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Commuters had a harrowing time on Friday due to traffic snarls in the national capital. Traffic was affected in Lutyens' Delhi due to Republic Day Parade rehearsals. The situation is likely to remain the same from 8 AM to 12 noon till January 26.
"Traffic will remain affected on Rajpath Road due to Republic Day Parade rehearsals till 26th January from 8 AM to 12 PM. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
Traffic AlertTraffic will remain affected on Rajpath Road due to Republic Day Parade rehearsals till 26th January from 8 AM to 12 PM. Kindly avoid the stretch.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 17, 2020
Traffic was affected from Ring Road towards Bhairon road due to civic work while the road 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj has been closed for traffic movement for close to a month owing to protests against the amended citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia.
People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi, the police said.
