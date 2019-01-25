English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Republic Day: Security Stepped up at Delhi Metro and IGI, 400 Additional Personnel Deployed
While metro passengers are being scrupulously frisked by two personnel at the time of entering a station, travellers at the airport are being asked to remove shoes, heavy jackets and belts before boarding the aircraft.
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...
New Delhi: Security at major public transport hubs in the national capital like the metro stations and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been stepped up with the deployment of 400 additional CISF personnel and multi-layered frisking of passengers and their luggage in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.
They added that while metro passengers are being scrupulously frisked by two personnel at the time of entering a station, travellers at the airport are being asked to remove shoes, heavy jackets and belts before boarding the aircraft.
"The security drills have been stepped up at the Delhi Metro stations and at the Delhi airport in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26. Body frisking and checking of luggage at these two public transport facilities have been intensified and are being randomly changed on the basis of intelligence inputs," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.
He added that passengers should keep some "extra time" in hand while using these two facilities.
Additional quick reaction teams (QRTs) and counter-terror squads were deployed at those metro stations that witnessed a heavy footfall or were important from the security point of view and similarly, additional teams were deployed at the airport too, the officer said.
At a number of metro stations, passengers were being frisked twice, first manually and then with a hand-held metal detector, he said, adding that the additional manpower of security personnel was being used to conduct patrols and keep an eye on suspicious elements.
"About 400 more CISF personnel have been deployed in the Delhi Metro network as part of the stepped-up security measures," the officer said.
At the IGI airport, passengers were randomly being asked to undertake a second frisking — the Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) — just before entering the aircraft, a security official at the airport said.
"All civilian passes issued to people for entering the terminal areas of the airport have been disallowed as a routine practice of security drills followed during the Republic Day," the official said.
In specific cases, he said, passengers were being asked take off their shoes and belts before they were frisked.
The National Security Guard (NSG), which had trained commandos, had also deployed its strategic counter-terror and counter-hijack task forces at these two facilities, apart from other strategic locations in the national capital, the official quoted first said.
Presently, about 5,000 CISF personnel each are deployed at the Delhi Metro and the IGI respectively.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
They added that while metro passengers are being scrupulously frisked by two personnel at the time of entering a station, travellers at the airport are being asked to remove shoes, heavy jackets and belts before boarding the aircraft.
"The security drills have been stepped up at the Delhi Metro stations and at the Delhi airport in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26. Body frisking and checking of luggage at these two public transport facilities have been intensified and are being randomly changed on the basis of intelligence inputs," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.
He added that passengers should keep some "extra time" in hand while using these two facilities.
Additional quick reaction teams (QRTs) and counter-terror squads were deployed at those metro stations that witnessed a heavy footfall or were important from the security point of view and similarly, additional teams were deployed at the airport too, the officer said.
At a number of metro stations, passengers were being frisked twice, first manually and then with a hand-held metal detector, he said, adding that the additional manpower of security personnel was being used to conduct patrols and keep an eye on suspicious elements.
"About 400 more CISF personnel have been deployed in the Delhi Metro network as part of the stepped-up security measures," the officer said.
At the IGI airport, passengers were randomly being asked to undertake a second frisking — the Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) — just before entering the aircraft, a security official at the airport said.
"All civilian passes issued to people for entering the terminal areas of the airport have been disallowed as a routine practice of security drills followed during the Republic Day," the official said.
In specific cases, he said, passengers were being asked take off their shoes and belts before they were frisked.
The National Security Guard (NSG), which had trained commandos, had also deployed its strategic counter-terror and counter-hijack task forces at these two facilities, apart from other strategic locations in the national capital, the official quoted first said.
Presently, about 5,000 CISF personnel each are deployed at the Delhi Metro and the IGI respectively.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei Aims to Dethrone Samsung to Become Numero Uno Smartphone Maker; Confirms Foldable Phone Too
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Win the Republic Day Box Office Battle?
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Sindhu, Srikanth Reach Quarterfinals at Indonesia Masters
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results