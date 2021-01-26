Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Register 4 FIRs for Rioting, Damage to Public Property

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered four FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, officials said. "Three FIRs were registered in east district and one in Shahdara district on Tuesday," a police official said.

Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and Red Fort, reported ANI quoting police sources.

At least 30 police personnel, including the station house officer of Mohan Garden police station, sustained serious injuries in the violence in Dwarka district during today's tractor rally.

"Three FIRs are being registered in this regard. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and also registering cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servants with deadly weapons regarding several incidents reported from various locations," ANI quoted a source in Delhi Police.

Earlier in the day, the tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of the trouble. In a statement, the city police said protesting farmers violated the pre-decided conditions agreed upon for their tractor parade.

"The farmers began tractor rally before the scheduled time. They also resorted to violence and vandalism," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said. "We followed all conditions as promised and did our due diligence but the protest led to extensive damage to public property," he said.