43 FIRs in Republic Day Violence, 13 Being Investigated by Special Cell: Centre Informs Delhi HC

The government on Thursday informed Delhi High Court that it has taken substantial steps in the Republic Day violence and 43 FIRs have been lodged related to the violence during tractor parade.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh that police that police have registered 43 FIRs and 13 FIRs have been transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police, ANI reported.

Solicitor General apprised the court about the alleged involvement of Sikh for Justice, a banned organisation and Special Cell has invoked provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The response from the centre came in response to plea in High Court seeking an appropriate direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police to take action against perpetrators behind Republic Day violence.

After hearing the submissions made by the solicitor general, representing the government, the High Court refused to entertain the petition and the petitioner sought to withdraw the plea or face costs. It said that a crime can happen in a fraction of seconds but the investigation takes time, while adding that it was to analyse the mindset of such petitions.

“So you started typing the petition right after the incident on January 26 noon? Do you know how much time is given for investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code? You are a lawyer. How much time is given for an investigation?,” the High Court said, according to Hindustan Times.

“You expect the investigations to be completed within two days of the incident? Does the government have a magic wand which it will wave and everything will be done? Should we dismiss it with cost or will you withdraw,” the bench reportedly asked advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma.

The plea was filed by Shubham Awasthi and two others, resident of Delhi NCR through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma.

The plea sought to direct the government to strengthen the laws related to the insult of national flag and constitution so that, “a strong sense of deterrence is brewed among mischief mongers.”