Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence LIVE Updates: Rioting Farmers Injure 153 Cops, Damage Public Property; 15 FIRs Lodged

News18.com | January 27, 2021, 09:07 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence LIVE Updates: A total of 153 police personnel were injured, with two of them in ICU, after rioting farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Clashes broke out at multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day. A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble. In a statement, the police said protesting farmers violated the conditions agreed on for their tractor parade.

Farmers, atop tractors, on motorcycles and some on horses, broke barricades to enter the city at least two hours before they were supposed to start the tractor march at noon sanctioned by authorities. Steel and concrete barriers were broken and trailer trucks overturned as pitched battles broke out in several parts of the city. As tension spiralled, a home ministry official said additional paramilitary troops will be deployed. The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately but officials suggested it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies).
Jan 27, 2021 09:07 (IST)

Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 Closed for Traffic Movement | Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the violence by farmers yesterday. "Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Jan 27, 2021 08:54 (IST)

Fear Among Common Citizens Due to Violence | Farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the protest at Delhi’s border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, dissociated themselves from the protests. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleged that some “antisocial elements” had infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement. In a statement, it also condemned and regretted the "undesirable" and "unacceptable" events as the parade turned violent after several groups of farmers deviated from the pre-decided route for the march. There is a total sense of fear among the common citizens.

Jan 27, 2021 08:37 (IST)

Security Tightened at Red Fort, Additional Troops Deployed | Home ministry officials said additional paramilitary troops will be deployed. The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately but officials suggested it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel. Security has been tightened at the Red Fort. Yesterday, a group of protestors had climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.

Jan 27, 2021 08:21 (IST)

Mobile Internet Shut in Parts of Delhi-NCR | Mobile internet is still shut in many parts of Delhi-NCR. Yesterday, internet services were shut down at protests sites at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and adjoining areas from noon to 11:59 pm on Tuesday. The order, approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency. 

Jan 27, 2021 08:12 (IST)

Loss of Property worth Hundreds of Crores Due to Farmers | Farmers, atop tractors, on motorcycles and some on horses, broke barricades to enter the city at least two hours before they were supposed to start the tractor march at noon sanctioned by authorities. Steel and concrete barriers were broken and trailer trucks overturned as pitched battles broke out in several parts of the city. Loss of property worth hundreds of crore were reported due to the farmers violence.

Jan 27, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Metro Gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid to Remain Closed | Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet informed that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid will be closed for service.

Jan 27, 2021 07:58 (IST)

BJP IT Head Amit Malviya attacked the Congress for linking Deep Sidhu to the BJP. Sharing a video on Twitter, Malviya said, "Lame attempt by the Congress and assorted self appointed leaders of the violent protests in Delhi, to pass off Deep Sidhu, the man seen breaching the sanctity of Red Fort, as being associated with the BJP, when he has himself denied it in the past!"

Jan 27, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Farmers Violated Conditions Agreed for Tractor Parade | A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble. In a statement, the police said protesting farmers violated the conditions agreed on for their tractor parade. “The farmers began the tractor rally before the scheduled time, they also resorted to violence and vandalism,” said Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal. “We followed all conditions as promised and did our due diligence but the protest led to extensive damage to public property.”

Jan 27, 2021 07:49 (IST)

153 Police Personnel Injured, Two Critical | Clashes broke out at multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day. While there were no exact estimates of how many farmers were hurt, but on the other hand farmers injure at least 153 police personenel during yesterday's violence, most of them were injured at the Red Fort. Two police personnel is being said to be critically injured.

Jan 27, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Farmer Unions Call Off Tractor Parade After Violence at Red Fort | Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital yesterday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Later on Tuesday, an umbrella body of farmers' unions called off the tractor parade in the aftermath of the violence in the national capital.

An injured security person receives help from colleagues during clashes with farmers after their tractor rally turned violent, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Hoping to curb the violence, the ministry also decided to temporarily suspend internet services in parts of Delhi, including Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri and their adjoining areas, for 12 hours from Tuesday noon.

Eclipsing the traditional show of military might at Rajpath, the farmers' tractor parade that was supposed to be peaceful led to chaos on the streets and never-before scenes the most perhaps being the sight of protesters clambering up the flagpole at the Red Fort to hoist the Nishaan Sahib', the Sikh religious flag.

Farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the protest at Delhi’s border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, dissociated themselves from the protests. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, formally called off the tractor parade and appealed to farmers to return to their respective protest sites. The Morcha also alleged that some “antisocial elements” had infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement. In a statement, it also condemned and regretted the "undesirable" and "unacceptable" events as the parade turned violent after several groups of farmers deviated from the pre-decided route for the march.

