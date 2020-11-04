News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Republican Lauren Boebert Wins Colorado House Seat

File photo of Lauren Boebert (Twitter/@laurenboebert)

File photo of Lauren Boebert (Twitter/@laurenboebert)

Boebert was a first-time candidate for public office. She soundly defeated Tipton, a co-chair of President Donald Trump's Colorado reelection campaign, in the Republican primary in June.

Washington (AP) Republican Lauren Boebert has won the Colorado House seat held by five-term GOP Rep. Scott Tipton. Boebert is the owner of Shooters Grill, an open carry family friendly restaurant. Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner.

Boebert was a first-time candidate for public office. She soundly defeated Tipton, a co-chair of President Donald Trump's Colorado reelection campaign, in the Republican primary in June. Boebert closely allied herself to Trump, assailing Democrats on everything from what she called job-killing proposals on fossil fuels to coronavirus restrictions to unrest in Democratic-led cities. She voiced praise for the QAnon conspiracy theory during the primary but has since distanced herself from it.

She pledged to protect gun rights and appeared at her rallies with a Glock pistol strapped to her hip.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...