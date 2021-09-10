Republican Senators Slam Biden For His Afghan Policy

Jha Washington: Top Republican Senators on Thursday slammed President Joe Biden for his policy on Afghanistan and said that this has made the country less secure and empowered foes like China. It has long been the policy of the United States to not differentiate between evil terrorists, and the governments who support and harbor them. Under the failed leadership of President Joe Biden, that is no longer the case, Senator Rick Scott said.

This week, even after the Taliban announced the appointment of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani Network and a known terrorist who is wanted by the FBI for the murder of American citizens, the Biden administration continued its shameful Taliban appeasement, he rued. Even as Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan behind enemy lines, Joe Biden is turning a blind eye while the Taliban show us who they truly are — an evil murderous gang of terrorists. Of course, as Biden shows unprecedented weakness, our enemies, like Communist China are stepping in to take advantage, Scott alleged.

Every day he continues to show he is shockingly unfit to lead America as commander in chief. There is no question that Joe Biden’s misguided decisions and flawed leadership have made the world a more dangerous place. His latest appeasement of terrorists is nothing short of un-American and woefully beneath the office and values he is sworn to uphold, he said. If you had any doubt of how ill-advised the Biden Administration decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was, all doubt should now be removed by the lineup of thugs and butchers who now form the interim government of Afghanistan, said Senator Lindsey Graham.

What could possibly go wrong with this cast of characters? The leader of the Interior Ministry, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has a USD10 million dollar bounty on his head offered by the US government because he’s a terrorist, he said. “If you’re a radical Islamic sympathizer, this is an all-star lineup. If you believe in human decency, particularly for women, it is a nightmare. I will oppose any and all efforts by the Biden Administration to legitimize the Afghan Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. They are a terrorist organization. Any country who provides them legitimacy is setting in motion a reign of terror for the people of Afghanistan and the spread of the terror threat throughout the world, Graham said.

In a separate statement, Graham and Congressman Mike Waltz welcomed the news that 113 Americans, US permanent residents, and other western passport holders were allowed to leave Afghanistan and travel to Qatar. The fact remains, it was inexcusable that the Biden Administration allowed a terrorist regime to dictate the terms of allowing Americans to leave on their own with their families. The United States does not take orders from terrorists, they said.

The two lawmakers said the Biden Administration must continue to force pressure on the Taliban to allow the safe passage of Americans, lawful permanent residents, and their families to leave Afghanistan. Any agreement to allow safe passage should not be paired with the promises of US aid, dropping of terrorists from US or other sanctions lists, or the release of frozen financial assets. That would, in effect, be a ransom. It is clear to both of us that the Taliban are seeking to hold family members of American visa holders hostage to gain leverage over the United States, they said.

Additionally, we call on the Biden Administration to demand the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs who has been held hostage for over a year by the Haqqani Network, the leader of which was just appointed to the Taliban cabinet. It is inexcusable that his release was not secured prior to the full withdrawal of American military forces and diplomats, the lawmakers said.

