Republishing, Recycling Own Academic Work Will Amount to 'Self Plagiarism': UGC Tells Researchers
Re-publishing or re-cycling one's own academic work will amount to "self plagiarism", the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said, warning academicians and researchers against the practice.
File photo of University Grants Commission (UGC).
New Delhi: Re-publishing or re-cycling one's own academic work will amount to "self plagiarism", the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said, warning academicians and researchers against the practice.
The commission has directed university vice chancellors that decisions in the case of promotions, selections, credit allotment and awarding research degrees must be based on an evaluation of the applicant's published work to ensure the work being submitted for promotion and selection is not self-plagiarised.
"Reproduction, in part or whole, of one's own previously published work without adequate citation and proper acknowledgment and claiming the most recent work as new and original for any academic advantage amounts to 'text-recycling' also known as 'self-plagiarism' and is not acceptable," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to universities.
The UGC has defined self plagiarism as republishing the same paper already published elsewhere without due and full citation, and publishing smaller and excerpted work from a longer and previous without due and full citations in order to show a larger number of publications.
It has also been defined as reusing data already used in a published work or communicated for publication in another work without due and full citation; breaking up a longer or larger study into smaller sections and publishing them as altogether new work without due and full citation, and paraphrasing one's own previously published work without due and full citation of the original.
"Self-citations do not add any numbers to the individual's citation index or h-index in global academia. The UCC will be issuing a set of parameters to evaluate instances of text recycling and self plagiarism soon," Jain said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Give Bats a Break: This Twitter Account Just Schooled Pope for Calling Sinners 'Human Bats'
- Priyanka Chopra's Sun Kissed Selfies Get Sweet Comment from Nick Jonas
- Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 Instagram Posts That Prove His Love for Bollywood is Real
- Robot Receives Graduation Degrees on Behalf of Locked Down Colombian Students
- Reliance Jio And Facebook Deal Emphasizes Jio as a Catalyst For India’s Digital Shift