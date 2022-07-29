Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza were on Friday ordered to delete, within 24 hours, their tweets, videos and retweets related to Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter and her bar in Goa. The Delhi high court issued summons to the three leaders on a civil defamation suit filed by Irani that sought damages of over Rs 2 crore for “baseless” allegation.

The court said if the defendants fail to comply with the orders within 24 hours, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the same. Justice Mini Pushkarna said that said “grave injury had been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff” with the tweets. “I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts,” the judge said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said he will present the facts before the court and challenge the alleged “spin” given by Irani on the matter pertaining to charges against her daughter.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, “The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani”.

The Congress on July 23 had demanded Irani’s sacking, alleging her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa, but the minister had claimed the “malicious” charge was made at the behest of the Gandhi family due to her vocal stand in the National Herald linked money laundering case and vowed to fight back.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here