Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'Request CMs to Reconsider Stay on NPR Updation': Amit Shah's Appeal to Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan
Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the NPR is the base for welfare programmes for the poor in Kerala and Bengal and urges the Chief Ministers of both states not to 'keep people out of the developmental programme'.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament for the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the governments of West Bengal and Kerala to go ahead with the NPR after both states said they would stop work on the exercise.
"I humbly appeal to both chief ministers again -- don't take such a step and please review your decisions," he said.
"This (NPR) is the base for welfare programmes for poor of Kerala and Bengal. Please don't keep poor people out of the developmental programme for politics, bring them in," he added.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had both stayed work on the updation of the NPR.
“No activity regarding NPR may be taken up without prior clearance from the government of West Bengal,” read an order issued by Bengal’s Home and Hill Affair Department Census Cell, according to PTI.
The Kerala government too stayed the NPR citing the “apprehension among the true general public about the conduct of NPR related activities leads to a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act.”
The leaders of both states have vehemently opposed the Citizenship Act and nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) terming them as unconsctitutional.
