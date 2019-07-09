Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Requested by Kerala Police, Interpol Issues Global Alert to Trace Missing German Woman

Investigations by Kerala police have revealed that the 31-year-old woman, Lisa Wiese, had reached the state on March 7 and had been missing since March 10.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
Requested by Kerala Police, Interpol Issues Global Alert to Trace Missing German Woman
Representative image
Thiruvananthapuram: As mystery swirls around a German national's disappearance, Interpol has issued a yellow notice, a global alert, following a request by Kerala police to trace the woman missing since March 10 when she arrived in the State.

The notice, to help police trace a missing person, was issued Monday, a top police official said. "We had requested Interpol and the yellow corner notice was issued yesterday," IGP and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap told PTI.

Investigations by Kerala police have revealed that the 31-year-old woman, Lisa Wiese, had reached the state on March 7 and had been missing since March 10.

She had also not filled the mandatory Form 'C', an arrival report a foreigner has to fill, at any Indian hotel or homestay, according to pooice. Ali Muhammed, a UK national, was also on the flight in which the woman had come to Kerala, police said. Muhammed is said to have left the state a week later.

"Whether they came here and went to any other state, whether they have gone back through other airports or sea ports in India...is being verified," Kashyap had said earlier. Their photographs and details have also been circulated in the state.

Kerala police has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case after DGP Loknath Behara received a complaint from the woman's mother, which was forwarded by the German consolate.

A questionnaire has also been prepared by police to be sent to the relatives of the missing woman through the German consulate, a senior official investigating the case said. Lisa is said to have travelled from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7 with Ali.

She had mentioned the Amritanandamayi ashram in Kollam as her destination.

