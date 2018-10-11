English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rescued from Train Station, Jharkhand Woman Recounts Rape Ordeal in Scribbled Note
The woman passenger was found unconscious by Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur station who admitted her in the local government hospital.
Loading...
Patna: A woman was allegedly raped in a moving train between Jamshedpur and Chakradharpur railway station in Jharkhand on Tuesday evening, police said.
The woman passenger was found unconscious by Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur station who admitted her in the local government hospital.
Still unable to speak clearly, the girl scribbled on a sheet of paper that some men raped her during the journey.
The local train had left Tata Nagar Railway station for Chakradharpur at 3.30 pm on Tuesday.
As the victim narrated her harrowing story on a paper, the hospital management informed higher authorities who have started investigating the matter. All CCTV cameras installed at railway stations are being scrutinised to find any clue related to the incident.
Senior officials denied to comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, doctors are focussing on the health of the traumatised victim. One of them said medical test for confirming rape would be conducted on Wednesday.
The woman passenger was found unconscious by Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur station who admitted her in the local government hospital.
Still unable to speak clearly, the girl scribbled on a sheet of paper that some men raped her during the journey.
The local train had left Tata Nagar Railway station for Chakradharpur at 3.30 pm on Tuesday.
As the victim narrated her harrowing story on a paper, the hospital management informed higher authorities who have started investigating the matter. All CCTV cameras installed at railway stations are being scrutinised to find any clue related to the incident.
Senior officials denied to comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, doctors are focussing on the health of the traumatised victim. One of them said medical test for confirming rape would be conducted on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...