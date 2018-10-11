GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rescued from Train Station, Jharkhand Woman Recounts Rape Ordeal in Scribbled Note

The woman passenger was found unconscious by Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur station who admitted her in the local government hospital.

Alok Kumar | News18dmalok

Updated:October 11, 2018, 12:02 AM IST
Patna: A woman was allegedly raped in a moving train between Jamshedpur and Chakradharpur railway station in Jharkhand on Tuesday evening, police said.

The woman passenger was found unconscious by Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur station who admitted her in the local government hospital.

Still unable to speak clearly, the girl scribbled on a sheet of paper that some men raped her during the journey.

The local train had left Tata Nagar Railway station for Chakradharpur at 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

As the victim narrated her harrowing story on a paper, the hospital management informed higher authorities who have started investigating the matter. All CCTV cameras installed at railway stations are being scrutinised to find any clue related to the incident.

Senior officials denied to comment on the incident.



Meanwhile, doctors are focussing on the health of the traumatised victim. One of them said medical test for confirming rape would be conducted on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
