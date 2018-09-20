Rescued from West Bengal Red Light Area, Assam Girl Returns Home

A teenaged girl along with her two-year-old child, who was allegedly trafficked, has been rescued from Siliguri town in neighbouring West Bengal and brought back to Assam on Wednesday, police said.The girl, a resident of Rangia in Kamrup district, was missing for the last two months and was rescued when the West Bengal Police busted a sex racket in Siliguri recently.The girl alleged that a woman and her son from Guwahati lured her and then sold her in a red light area of the town.During a raid, the West Bengal police rescued the girl and during interrogation she informed them that she hails from Assam, police here said.After being informed, a team of Assam Police went to Siliguri and brought back the girl and her child.The police has launched a search operation to nab the woman and her son who allegedly sold her in the red light area.