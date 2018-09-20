English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rescued from West Bengal Red Light Area, Assam Girl Returns Home
The girl, a resident of Rangia in Kamrup district, was missing for the last two months and was rescued when the West Bengal Police busted a sex racket in Siliguri recently.
Picture for representation.
Rangia (Assam): A teenaged girl along with her two-year-old child, who was allegedly trafficked, has been rescued from Siliguri town in neighbouring West Bengal and brought back to Assam on Wednesday, police said.
The girl, a resident of Rangia in Kamrup district, was missing for the last two months and was rescued when the West Bengal Police busted a sex racket in Siliguri recently.
The girl alleged that a woman and her son from Guwahati lured her and then sold her in a red light area of the town.
During a raid, the West Bengal police rescued the girl and during interrogation she informed them that she hails from Assam, police here said.
After being informed, a team of Assam Police went to Siliguri and brought back the girl and her child.
The police has launched a search operation to nab the woman and her son who allegedly sold her in the red light area.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
