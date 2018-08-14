English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rescuers Find Bodies of Kids and Mother Hugging Each Other as Death Toll in Kerala Floods Touch 39
When the devastating floods in Kerala reached Malappuram, it wiped out Velayudhan’s family of six within a few minutes
A house is seen submerged in water following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Kodencheri in Kozhikode. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
When the devastating floods in Kerala reached Malappuram, it wiped out Velayudhan’s family of six within a few minutes and all that was left was a huge mound of sand.
A day later, he stumbled upon the two children in his family holding onto their mother, buried under the sand.
"I saw my mother lying lifeless under the sand. I don’t remember anything after that," says Velayudhan, while breaking down trying to remember the ordeal that ended up in his house being completely washed away in the flash floods.
Velayudhan's mother, elder brother Subramanyan and his wife, two children and their relative died in the landslide at Chatriyanpara in Malappuram district last Thursday. He remains the only surviving member of the family.
Velayudhan is still in shock wondering how all of it could end in a few minutes.
There is no trace of the house in which he was born and spent his entire life.
Landslides were reported from various places in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Idukki and Wayanad districts, as nearly one lakh people were rendered homeless due to the deluge.
He says, “My wife and child were in her house that day. I was returning from work when I saw everyone in my area running out of their houses. I could not find my mother, brother and his family. I went back at night and searched, but could not find them. It was still raining and the sand was still coming down.”
Everyone told Velayudhan that it was not safe to go on with the search operations due to heavy rain.
"The next morning, we continued looking for them. I saw my mother flying lifeless under the sand. I couldn't remember anything after that," says Velayudhan.
Radhakrishnan, his neighbour, said the bodies of Subramanyan's wife and children were found in the same place where the house once stood. "The children was seen hugging and holding onto their mother. Their bodies were recovered in that position," says Radhakrishnan.
The people in Chettiyanpara said that they have never witnessed a landslide in the area. There were 16 families living here and most of them said that they do not want to go back. They hope to buy land somewhere else with the compensation money that the government gives them.
About 39 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and floods in Kerala since August 8.
Also Watch
A day later, he stumbled upon the two children in his family holding onto their mother, buried under the sand.
"I saw my mother lying lifeless under the sand. I don’t remember anything after that," says Velayudhan, while breaking down trying to remember the ordeal that ended up in his house being completely washed away in the flash floods.
Velayudhan's mother, elder brother Subramanyan and his wife, two children and their relative died in the landslide at Chatriyanpara in Malappuram district last Thursday. He remains the only surviving member of the family.
Velayudhan is still in shock wondering how all of it could end in a few minutes.
There is no trace of the house in which he was born and spent his entire life.
Landslides were reported from various places in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Idukki and Wayanad districts, as nearly one lakh people were rendered homeless due to the deluge.
He says, “My wife and child were in her house that day. I was returning from work when I saw everyone in my area running out of their houses. I could not find my mother, brother and his family. I went back at night and searched, but could not find them. It was still raining and the sand was still coming down.”
Everyone told Velayudhan that it was not safe to go on with the search operations due to heavy rain.
"The next morning, we continued looking for them. I saw my mother flying lifeless under the sand. I couldn't remember anything after that," says Velayudhan.
Radhakrishnan, his neighbour, said the bodies of Subramanyan's wife and children were found in the same place where the house once stood. "The children was seen hugging and holding onto their mother. Their bodies were recovered in that position," says Radhakrishnan.
The people in Chettiyanpara said that they have never witnessed a landslide in the area. There were 16 families living here and most of them said that they do not want to go back. They hope to buy land somewhere else with the compensation money that the government gives them.
About 39 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and floods in Kerala since August 8.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Lionel Messi Becomes Barcelona's Most Decorated Player Ever
- Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...