Reservation Must Remain Untouched, Says Athawale Day After Bhagwat Calls for Discussion on Issue

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

Updated:August 19, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Reservation Must Remain Untouched, Says Athawale Day After Bhagwat Calls for Discussion on Issue
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated his call for a discussion on the contentious issue of reservation, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said there was no need for a discussion.

“I don't think there needs to be a debate on reservation. Even if there is, people will say that reservation is necessary for SCs and STs,” Athawale told CNN-News18 on Monday, adding: “Whatever happens, reservation to these sections should remain untouched. Now, others (communities) have got reservation too.”

The Republican Party of India chief and minister for social justice and empowerment said the focus should be on how many communities reservation has managed to impact. “There can be a discussion about who all reservation has reached. But I don't see any point in discussing whether there should be reservation or not,” he said.

On Sunday, Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

He said that discussion on reservation results in sharp actions and reactions every time whereas there is a need for harmony in the different sections of society on this approach. Bhagwat was speaking at the concluding session of Gyan Utsav which was on competitive exams.

Earlier, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief had advocated for review of the reservation policy, drawing sharp reactions from many parties and caste groups.

