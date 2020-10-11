INDIA

Resident Ayurvedic Doctors Stir Enters 5th Day In Nagpur

Nagpur: The strike of some 140 resident doctors of the Government Ayurvedic College in Nagpur entered its fifth day on Sunday, officials said. Among their demands is that they too be given a Rs 10,000 hike in stipend like the one provided to MBBS and dental resident doctors through a GR on September 2, one of the protesters said.

These doctors have been given COVID management duties in two government medical colleges, one private medical college, 22 UPHCs and six walk-in centres, officials said. Maharashtra Ayurvedic Association of Resident Doctors president Sumit Marathe told .

