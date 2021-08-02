Residents Evacuated After Crack Spotted Near Nagarjuna Rock in Himachal

After almost 10 years, the Mandi city in Himachal Pradesh has once again been terrified due to cracks in the nearby areas of Nagarjuna rock. An eviction notice has been issued to residents of 25 houses adjoining the rock. This comes after large cracks were seen on the land near the rock. While some families have been given shelter by the administration, others have gone to their relatives’ homes.

The city administration has covered the entire land near the rock by using big tarpaulins. They have done it to stop water seepage and avoid any untoward situation. A police force has been deployed near the spot to monitor the situation.

About 10 years ago, cracks were seen in the nearby land of Nagarjuna rock during monsoon season. Houses were evacuated. Later, the administration installed huge iron guards to stop cracks near the rock. However, cracks were seen near the rock after a few years. Local residents have appealed to the administration for a quick and permanent solution to avoid such a situation in the future.

Ritika, SDM Mandi Sadar, said that due to the cracks near the rock, houses are being evacuated and arrangements are being made for people to stay in safe places.

“The administration is monitoring every situation. Efforts are being made to help people in every possible way. We are also working to find out a permanent solution for this problem,” she said.

The idol of Lord Hanuman is installed just below Nagarjuna rock. Respecting the faith and beliefs of locals, the administration has neither removed this rock nor broken it. The administration is looking for ways to keep this rock safe.

