English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Residents in Pakistan's Balakot Thought Earthquake Jolted Them From Sleep
Balakot town in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was destroyed during the 2005 Kashmir earthquake and was rebuilt with assistance from Saudi Arabia.
Residents in several towns near Balakot reported hearing explosions early on Tuesday.
Loading...
Islamabad: Residents in the quake-prone Balakot town in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday said they were woken by "loud explosions" and thought a fresh tremor must have hit the region when Indian Air Force jets pounded a large terror training camp.
Balakot town in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was destroyed during the 2005 Kashmir earthquake and was rebuilt with assistance from Saudi Arabia.
Residents in the mountainous area town told BBC Urdu they were woken by loud explosions.
Residents in several towns near Balakot reported hearing explosions early on Tuesday.
Mohammad Adil, a farmer in Jaba village, said he and his family were woken at about 03:00 by "a huge explosion".
He said they thought an earth quake must have hit the region.
"Then we heard jets flying over. We went to the place in the morning. There was a huge crater and four or five houses were destroyed," he said.
In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
The pre-dawn operation, described as "non-military" and "preemptive", struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest.
Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, said the strikes caused no casualties. He tweeted that Pakistani jets were scrambled and forced the Indian fighter planes to make a "hasty withdrawal", dropping their payload in an open area.
Balakot town in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was destroyed during the 2005 Kashmir earthquake and was rebuilt with assistance from Saudi Arabia.
Residents in the mountainous area town told BBC Urdu they were woken by loud explosions.
Residents in several towns near Balakot reported hearing explosions early on Tuesday.
Mohammad Adil, a farmer in Jaba village, said he and his family were woken at about 03:00 by "a huge explosion".
He said they thought an earth quake must have hit the region.
"Then we heard jets flying over. We went to the place in the morning. There was a huge crater and four or five houses were destroyed," he said.
In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
The pre-dawn operation, described as "non-military" and "preemptive", struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest.
Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, said the strikes caused no casualties. He tweeted that Pakistani jets were scrambled and forced the Indian fighter planes to make a "hasty withdrawal", dropping their payload in an open area.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- 'How's the Josh' Slogan Takes Over Twitter After Surgical Strike 2.0
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- Cartwright Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion During Domestic Match
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results