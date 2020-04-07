Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Residents of Jharkhand Village Say They are Going Hungry Due to Lockdown, CM Steps in

The incident happened in the Dumarya panchayat area where a large number of people from the Santhali community live.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Residents of Jharkhand Village Say They are Going Hungry Due to Lockdown, CM Steps in
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Ranchi: People at a village in Jharkhand's Godda district said that they are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown and are not getting supplies as they do not have ration cards, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to step in and direct local authorities to take action.

The incident happened in the Dumarya panchayat area where a large number of people from the Santhali community live. The locals complained that people are going hungry in the area due to the lockdown and they don't even have salt. Further, they are not getting supplies as they don't possess ration cards.

As soon as Soren got to know of it, he asked Godda deputy commissioner Kiran Passi to ensure ration and food to the people and also file an action taken report, according to an official statement.

He said that more than five lakh people are getting meals in the state through the Mukhya Mantri Didi Kitchens and the police departments kitchens.

Our aim is that no person in Jharkhand remains hungry, Soren said.The chief minister also took strong exception to a ration dealer's alleged taunts to a woman who went to his shop in Latehar district.

It is alleged that the dealer drove the woman away, saying, You people went outside to work and brought the disease. Go away, ration will not be given. Soren asked the Latehar district administration to look into the incident

