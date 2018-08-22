GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Residents of Mumbai's Crystal Tower Owe Their Lives to This 10-Year-old Girl's Damp Cotton Trick

Little Zan Sadavate employed whatever little knowledge she gathered about disaster management from her teacher, including the lesson to ‘remain calm’ during a crisis.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Residents of Mumbai's Crystal Tower Owe Their Lives to This 10-Year-old Girl's Damp Cotton Trick
10-year-old girl Zan Sadavate who saved many lives during Crystal Tower fire (TV grab)
Loading...
New Delhi: As flames ripped through Mumbai's Crystal Tower on Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl emerged as a hero, saving several lives by just applying her school lessons.

When the fire broke out, she was taking nap on her Eid holiday. She woke to a smothering smoke and panicky neighbours, but she did what no adults tried.

Little Zan Sadavate employed whatever little knowledge she gathered about disaster management from her teacher, including the lesson to ‘remain calm’ during a crisis.

By virtue of her lessons in school, Zan got a cotton swab, added water onto it and put it on her mouth and nose in order to be able to breathe. When her plan worked, she insisted her family to do the same to prevent suffocation.

“I immediately remembered what my teachers had taught us in school that whenever such disasters happen, you are supposed to hold your breath, calm down and look at the situation,” said Zan. That’s exactly what she did.

Zan combined her own research and her lessons in school to devise her plan to avoid suffocation. “Whenever there is fire, there is carbon that results in the lack of visibility or proper respiration. Thus, I got a little bit of cotton and added some water to it and put it on my mouth and nose to prevent inhaling carbon,” Zan added.

Little Zan conveyed the same life-saving method to her neighbour, which eventually helped them ‘survive 16 minutes’ longer in the blazing 17-storey building.​

On being asked as to what went through her mind during the crisis, she said, “In my head there was nothing. I re-viewed the situation and did what it called for. Although, I’m not very happy about all those who passed away in the crisis.”

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...