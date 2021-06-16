Residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society Allege 'Vaccination Scam', 2 Arrested

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with a ‘vaccination scam’ at Hiranandani Estate Society in Kandivali.

According to Lokmat, the residents have alleged that they were given fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30 in their society. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents had received Covishield vaccines in the society premises.

Police were informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different dates and locations. “Around 390 people were vaccinated on May 30, as part of vaccination drive. Post vaccination, there were no symptoms in anyone. We got certificates under different hospitals’ names, who denied having issued any certification. This is when we suspected foul play,” Resident Hiren Vohra was quoted by ANI as saying.

The society ended paying up Rs 5 lakh to the person who organised the so-called vaccination drive.

The residents got suspicious after no one among the beneficiaries developed any symptoms after taking the dose. The residents were also not allowed to take any photos or selfies. They also didn’t receive the certificates after two weeks.

According to reports, the housing society was approached by a person who claimed that he had organised vaccination drives for other housing societies as well. The person claimed to be a representative of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The vaccination drive was held along with two other persons, among which one collected cash for vaccines from the society members.

Meanwhile, the Centre last week announced revised prices of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals, fixing Covishield shot at Rs 780, Covaxin jab at Rs 1,410 and Rs 1145 per Sputnik V dose. The new price is according to the revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

The statement also showed the 5 per cent GST rates imposed on the vaccine doses: Rs 30 for Covishield, Rs 60 for Covaxin and Rs 47.40-47 for Sputnik V.

“The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," it said.

