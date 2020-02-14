Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Residents of Unauthorised Colonies Got Ownership Rights Even During Delhi Election: Puri

Contrary to a 'narrative being created' earlier that the process of granting ownership rights had been halted, Puri pointed out that the process was continued.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Residents of Unauthorised Colonies Got Ownership Rights Even During Delhi Election: Puri
File photo of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election did not act as a roadblock in letting residents of unauthorised colonies get ownership rights.

Puri also distributed conveyance deeds to 34 people living in different colonies.

“20 people were given the conveyance deeds on January 3, today 34 more got it. And, during the election period about 100 people had been given (the document) by the DDA authorities," Puri said while addressing the media.

Contrary to a “narrative being created” earlier that the process of granting ownership rights had been halted, Puri pointed out that, “it actually went on.”

The Model Code of Conduct was brought into force as the elections in the national capital was announced on January 6.

"The due permission was taken from poll authorities to give the conveyance deeds during the poll period, as this scheme had been announced before the model code of conduct came into force," Puri added.

| Edited by: ---
