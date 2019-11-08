Take the pledge to vote

Residents of Unauthorised Colonies, MPs to Meet PM Modi to Thank Him for Granting Ownership Rights

The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, a move that is estimated to benefit 40 lakh people in the city.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: A delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon to thank him for the recent decision to provide ownership rights of properties to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city.

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the delegation will include residents of unauthorised colonies as well as activists who have been waging a struggle for ownership rights for many years in such colonies.

The delegation will also include all seven Lok Sabha MPs of the party from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

The meeting is scheduled at take place at 3 PM, Bakshi said.

The delegation led by Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, will thank the Prime Minister over his government's decision for providing ownership right to residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the city, he said.

Tiwari had earlier claimed that a Bill will be passed in the Parliament's Winter Session to give residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi ownership rights of their properties.

Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has remained a major poll issue in Delhi for decades. The BJP and the ruling AAP have been vying to take credit for giving ownership rights to the people living in these settlements, ahead of Assembly elections due next year.

BJP is already holding public meetings in unauthorised colonies telling local residents about the Modi government's move to help them get ownership rights of their properties.

The AAP leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have claimed that it was the ruling party in Delhi that sent a proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies that has been accepted by the Centre.

