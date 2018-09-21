English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Resignation Videos of Policemen in Kashmir Emerge After 3 Cops Killed, Centre Says 'Propaganda'
Those killed on Friday were constable Nissar Ahmed and two special police officers (SPOs) — Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh — from Kapren and Heepora areas of Shopian district.
Police force pays tribute to martyred officers on Sept 21, 2018. (TV grab)
New Delhi: The Centre blamed it on "propaganda and mischievous intent" after scores of resignation videos of special police officers in Jammu and Kashmir surfaced online on the day three policemen were abducted and killed by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants.
Those killed on Friday were constable Nissar Ahmed and two special police officers (SPOs) — Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh — from Kapren and Heepora areas of Shopian district.
Police suspect that militants of Hizbul Mujahideen are behind the abduction as they had threatened security forces and government employees in the state of dire consequences if they 'don’t quit their jobs within four days'.
A Twitter handle purportedly belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing.
Soon after the incident, as many as 10 cops from south Kashmir are reported to have resigned. Many of them posted videos on social media to announce their resignations.
"Reports have appeared in a section of media that some Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu & Kashmir have resigned. J&K Police have confirmed that these reports are untrue & motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements," a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs said.
Earlier, eleven people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir police, were abducted by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in August. The abductions followed the arrest of the son of Syed Salauddin, chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, by the National Investigation Agency.
In an audio clip posted on social media, Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander Riyaz Naikoo had said the fight was against India but that Kashmir Police had become a “victim of Indian conspiracy” and its frontline. “We have tolerated a lot till this day and tried to make police understand but they did not listen. From now onwards we won’t allow this. From now onwards whosoever becomes our obstacle in our struggle, his fate will be that of an enemy.’
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
