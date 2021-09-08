Resistance Front Declares New Taliban Cabinet Illegal, Says Legitimate Afghan Govt Only Through Vote

After names of the new Afghanistan government were announced by Taliban, the National Resistance Front led by Ahmad Massoud declared it as “illegal” and “a threat to the stability and security of Afghanistan, the region and the world”.

Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker government to be headed by Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund. The NRF appealed to all Afghans to continue their resistance “against the occupation by the Taliban and its terrorist allies”.

It said the Taliban’s illegitimate government regime is a clear sign of the group’s enmity with the Afghan people and a threat to the stability and security of Afghanistan, the region and the world.

“NRF believes that the establishment of a democratic, legal and legitimate government can only be achieved through the will and vote of the people in a general election that is also acceptable to the international community," it said in a statement.

The front said “Imposing an occupier’s regime on the people of Afghanistan is against our human dignity and international law.”

It called on the UN, the European Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Heart of Asia Process, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and countries in the region and world “to hold off recognition of and refrain from diplomatic ties with the Taliban’s regime until such time when conditions based on the will of the people of Afghanistan is realised”.

“We ask the international community to declare its support for the people of Afghanistan in their struggle to rid our country of occupation and terrorism”.

It said the NRF will soon declare a “legitimate, responsible and democratic political structure after consultations with Afghanistan’s important political figures and policy experts.”

