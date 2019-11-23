Resort Politics Begins in Maharashtra: Congress MLAs Headed to Bhopal, Shiv Sena on Road to Jaipur

New Delhi: In what can be termed as the beginning of resort politics in Maharashtra, the Congress is moving all its 44 MLAs to Bhopal to avoid poaching after the grand old party was caught off-guard by NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s move to join the BJP. He took oath as the deputy chief minister on Saturday morning. The Shiv Sena too is taking its MLAs to Jaipur.

The Congress MLAs will be taken by air to Madhya Pradesh’s capital where party veteran Digvijaya Singh has been tasked to keep the legislators together, according to party sources. Keeping the MLAs together will be crucial for the Congress for floor test in the Assembly against the BJP.

The Congress MLAs had earlier been taken to Jaipur soon after the results were announced for the 288-member Assembly on October 24. Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress with Gandhi family loyalist Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister.

The political drama in the western state started after the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, rejected the request of its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena for a rotational chief minister.

The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 elections. Earlier, Shiv Sena had also bundled its MLAs in a Mumbai hotel.

Maharashtra Governor Baharat Singh Koshyari had first invited the BJP to form the government. After the BJP refused to form the government, the Governor invited Shiv Sena followed by the NCP with 54 seats the next day. Koshyari then submitted his report to the government calling for the President's rule in the state on November 12.

However, in an overnight coup, the BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning. A day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On Friday, the new trio of Sena-NCP-Congress had finally come to a consensus to reserve the top post for senior Thackeray as the Nationalist Congress Party seemed hesitant to back any other candidate for the key post.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.