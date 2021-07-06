Respect for SCs & OBCs, Representation to Women & Jats: What PM Modi's Governor Pick Says

The choice of Governors for eight states – a record number of SC, ST & OBC picks as well as representation for women and the Jat community – is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of respect and dignity for all.

In a major reshuffle, governors of several states were appointed on Tuesday. While Thawarchand Gehlot has been designated as governor of Karnataka, Bandaru Dattatreya is the new governor of Haryana. Others who have been appointed are Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati, who has been given charge of Mizoram, BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chaganbhai will be new governor of Madhya Pradesh, Goa’s forest and environment minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will head Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram governor PS Sreedharan Pillai is now in-change of Goa, BJP leader from Bihar and Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya of Tripura and Union minister in Vajpayee cabinet and Tripura governor Ramesh Bais has been moved to Jharkhand.

Here’s breaking down the mix of governors:

Respect to SC communities

A substantial number of gubernatorial assignments have been given to those hailing from SC communities. This includes Thawarchand Gehlot, among the BJP’s tallest SC leaders and ex-Cabinet Minister, who will serve as the Governor of Karnataka. Rajendra Arlekar will now become Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He has represented Pernem in the Goa Assembly. Satyadev Narayan Arya will take charge as the Governor of Tripura. Baby Rani Maurya is currently serving as Uttarakhand Governor.

Governors from Tribal communities

Mangubhai Patel, who will now be Governor of Madhya Pradesh, is a long standing leader of the tribal communities with years of political experience in Gujarat. Anusuiya Uikey is serving as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

OBC Governors

Key governorships are being held by leaders who have worked for OBC aspirations. Phagu Chauhan who belongs to Lonia community is the Governor of Bihar. Ramesh Bais will now become the Governor of Jharkhand. Bandaru Dattatraya will be the Governor of Haryana after a stint in Himachal Pradesh. Ganga Prasad Chaurasiya is Governor of Sikkim. Tamilisai Soundararajan serves in Telangana with additional charge of Puducherry.

3 Governors from the Jat Community

It is for the first time in perhaps India’s history that there are three Governors belonging to the Jat Community. Jagdeep Dhankar is in the politically crucial state of West Bengal. Acharya Devvrat is Governor of PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Satyapal Malik is serving as Meghalaya Governor.

Two leading Muslim intellectuals

Arif Mohammad Khan is the Governor of Kerala, while Najma Heptulla is the Governor of Manipur. Both are leading lights of the Muslim community.

Two Telugu Governors

The appointment of K Hari Babu (along with Bandaru Dattatraya) takes the number of Telugus to two in the list of Governors.

