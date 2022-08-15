'Respect Women, Support Nari Shakti': In I-Day Speech, PM Modi's Request to Indians 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on the occasion of Independence Day from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi and raised women power in his speech, hailing the contribution of great women leaders in India’s freedom struggle and appealing for a “change in mentality”.

Saluting the role of women in India’s struggle for independence, PM Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country – be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’. The Prime Minister appealed to Indians to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.

“For some reason or the other, a distortion has set in us that we, through our speech, through our behavior, through some of our words, disrespect women, PM Modi said.

"I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for Women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our #Narishakti: PM"

He urged the people to take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women in everyday life.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also said that India is the mother of democracy. “India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.”

PM Modi also termed gender equality as a crucial parameter for unity. “We should celebrate the diversity of India….At home, too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate. Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister recalled the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. “Based on the philosophy of Gandhi ji, we are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation … be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang … from north to south, east to west,” said PM Modi.

“An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthisiastic and works with progress for the progress of New India. This Amrit Kaal is providing us with a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society,” said PM Modi.

