Respite for Delhiites as Met Dept Predicts Thundershowers, Light Rains
The rain is expected to help settle down the thick blanket of dust and haze that has enveloped the city skyline.
The rain is expected to settle down the haze that has enveloped the Capital. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to overcast skies on Monday, with the weatherman forecasting light rains during the day.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 60 percent, a Met department official said.
The Met office has forecast light rains and thundershowers along with strong gusty winds during the day. “The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees,” the weatherman said.
The rain is expected to help settle down the thick blanket of dust and haze that has enveloped the city skyline.
The air quality in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have remained in the ‘poor’ to ‘hazardous’ category.
High pollution levels in Delhi were mainly due to dust storms from Rajasthan, the environment ministry said after air quality in Delhi deteriorated beyond “severe” level.
In the wake of the poor air quality over Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had ordered to stop all civil construction activities across the national capital from June 15 to 17 to bring down the severe dust pollution.
The civic body is said to have intensified mechanical road sweeping of streets as part of the measures. People have also been advised to stay indoors.
Thunderstorm and rain accompanied with dust are also likely to occur during the next two hours in several areas of Western Uttar Pradesh, the department predicted.
