Respite from April Heatwave Likely from Today; Clouds, Winds to Bring Down Temperature: IMD

North India has been braving the heatwave in April, with temperature soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius in the last few days, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted end of the hot-spell in the coming days, and windy and cloudy weather ahead.

A senior scientist at IMD has said the increased presence of clouds is likely to decrease the temperature by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Delhi is likely to see wind and cloud conditions.

Jenamani said on Tuesday, “The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will remit from tomorrow (April 13) in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10 and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days.”

Delhi recorded the hottest day in five years on April 9 when the mercury touched 42.4 degrees Celsius. The national capital recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21 in 2017.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

“Due to increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees and the heatwave will remit… Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over northwestern India,” he added.

Rajasthan is likely to witness heatwave condition around April 16, another western disturbance is expected from April 18, the senior scientist said.

According to IMD, all India temperature was the highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in the last 50 days.

For the plains, a “heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A “severe" heat wave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The quality of air in Delhi remained in the “poor" category with 218 AQI around 11 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

