- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Responsibility of Protecting Constitution Lies with Citizens, Says Kejriwal at Republic Day Event
Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a conference.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium here on Saturday and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.
"We were gifted the Constitution by those who got freedom for the country by making huge sacrifices. It is the responsibility of 130 crore population of the country to protect it. If the Constitution is protected, the country will sail through difficult circumstances easily," he said in his address at the 71st Republic Day celebration by the Delhi government.
Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.
"There are lots of conversations I have with you every year on Republic Day but due to the Model Code of Conduct, I will not be able to (do so) this year," he said.
The Chief Minister concluded the address with recital of "ham honge kamyab" song and slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Inquilab Zindabad". Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office
- Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant? Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'
- WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu