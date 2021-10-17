Responsible Approach Needed from Neighbouring States to Control Stubble Burning: Gopal Rai

As the national capital’s air quality plunged into the very poor category on Sunday morning, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that it was because of increasing incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states and appealed for a responsible approach from governments of these states. He said that it was a normal trend that as the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh increase, the air quality starts deteriorating in the city. Rai said that two days back the AQI was 171 but as the incidents of stubble burning increased in neighbouring states, the AQI started getting worse and it was 284 on Sunday.

This has been a normal trend. We have appealed neighbouring states to control incidents of stubble burning but to no avail. We have started spraying of bio-decomposer in fields as an alternative to stubble burning the similar should be done by neighbouring states.

“We need a responsible approach from (neighbouring) states in reducing the number of stubble burning. They should make arrangements to spray bio-decomposer in their states so that pollution can be controlled, Rai said.

At 11 am on Sunday the AQI in Delhi was 339 which is in very poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

