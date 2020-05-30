Restarting Lucknow Metro, Relaxation to Malls & Places of Worship: UP Mulls Lockdown 5.0 Blueprint

As Lockdown 4.0 nears its end, the Uttar Pradesh government has started chalking out the strategy for the next phase of curbs, given the rising number of coronavirus cases reported in the state.

With growing cases of novel coronavirus in the country, most states are of the opinion that while the lockdown should be extended further, more economic activities should be encouraged.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is considering on reopening of places of worship, Lucknow metro services in guarded manner, more shops and markets, and malls in the state.

However, the final decision on the lockdown relaxation will be taken by the central government.

In lockdown 4.0, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed street vendors to operate but with compulsory face mask and gloves. The street vendors were also asked to ensure that they operate from an open area and maintain social distancing while operating. The relaxation given in the guidelines were applicable to places except the containment zones.

The 4.0 guidelines issued by Uttar Pradesh government had also made it clear that lockdown four will continue till May 31. All kinds of industrial work was made allowed apart from the containment zone. Marriage Houses were allowed to open but not more than 20 people will be allowed at any marriage function and that too can be done only with a prior permission.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry is finalising the guidelines for the next phase as the countdown to the end of lockdown 4.0 begins. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also spoke to Chief Ministers and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

In the run-up to the end of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba recently held a video conference with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 Covid-19 hit cities that have contributed to more than 70 per cent of the cases in the country.

In the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary reiterated the need to seal the containment zones where number of cases are the highest, and took suggestions from states to decide the strategy from June 1.

“The cities were advised that the area (containment area) should be appropriately defined by the district administration and local urban body with technical inputs from the local level," government officials said.

News18 had reported on Wednesday that lockdown may be extended by another two weeks after May 31, but with considerable more relaxations. A senior government functionary told CNN-News18 that the Centre is willing to give more freedom to states to decide their lockdown norms post May 31.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with an aim to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

