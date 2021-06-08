india

Restaurant Employee Raped, Stripped by Two Men in Assam's Jorhat; Accused Arrested
Restaurant Employee Raped, Stripped by Two Men in Assam's Jorhat; Accused Arrested

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The two men in their 20s allegedly raped her and left her without clothes. She was rescued by two locals and a patrolling team of the police.

A restaurant employee was raped and stripped of all her clothes in Assam’s Jorhat district allegedly by two men who have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The crime took place at Tarajan area on AT Road in the heart of Jorhat town at around 9 pm Monday.

“When the woman was returning from her duty in a restaurant, she was caught by two rickshaw pullers who dragged her inside a fish and vegetable market in the area," a police official said. The two men in their 20s allegedly raped her and left her without clothes. She was rescued by two locals and a patrolling team of the police.

The victim was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where the rape was confirmed, police said. “We started an operation immediately and arrested the culprits within hours, the official said.

A case has been registered at Jorhat police station in this connection.

first published:June 08, 2021, 21:46 IST