Restaurant Manager Injured After Being Shot at by 'Acquaintance' in Delhi's Karol Bagh

The police said that though the injured is out of danger, he has not been able to detail the exact sequence of events or cause of the fight that led to firing.

Sana Fazili |

Updated:May 26, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Restaurant Manager Injured After Being Shot at by 'Acquaintance' in Delhi's Karol Bagh
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A restaurant manager was injured after he was shot at allegedly by an acquaintance after a fight between them in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said Sunday.

The injured, identified as Akash, lives with his family in Pitampura, they said.

The incident took place Saturday night when Akash, who is in his early 20's, was working at the restaurant and suddenly, his acquaintance, Kunal, came in. They scuffled over some issue at a corner in the restaurant after which Kunal took out a pistol and fired at the manager, a senior police officer said.

None of the other employees of the restaurant or the customers were injured, he said.

The accused, Kunal, immediately fled the spot along with the pistol, he added.

Akash was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. He is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in a stable condition in the RML hospital, the officer said.

Akash suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, he said.

Kunal, who is also in his early 20's, stays with his family in the same locality in Pitampura where Akash resides, he added.

Confirming the incident, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The exact cause behind the alleged attempt of killing will be ascertained only after the accused is nabbed, the officer said.

The officer added that though the injured is out of danger, he has not been able to detail the exact sequence of events or cause of the fight that led to firing.

Investigations are also underway to ascertain if it was a fight that led to firing or if it was "planned", police said, adding they are also looking for CCTV footage available, if any, to ascertain the sequence of events.

