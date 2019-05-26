English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Restaurant Manager Injured After Being Shot at by 'Acquaintance' in Delhi's Karol Bagh
The police said that though the injured is out of danger, he has not been able to detail the exact sequence of events or cause of the fight that led to firing.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A restaurant manager was injured after he was shot at allegedly by an acquaintance after a fight between them in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said Sunday.
The injured, identified as Akash, lives with his family in Pitampura, they said.
The incident took place Saturday night when Akash, who is in his early 20's, was working at the restaurant and suddenly, his acquaintance, Kunal, came in. They scuffled over some issue at a corner in the restaurant after which Kunal took out a pistol and fired at the manager, a senior police officer said.
None of the other employees of the restaurant or the customers were injured, he said.
The accused, Kunal, immediately fled the spot along with the pistol, he added.
Akash was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. He is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in a stable condition in the RML hospital, the officer said.
Akash suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, he said.
Kunal, who is also in his early 20's, stays with his family in the same locality in Pitampura where Akash resides, he added.
Confirming the incident, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
The exact cause behind the alleged attempt of killing will be ascertained only after the accused is nabbed, the officer said.
The officer added that though the injured is out of danger, he has not been able to detail the exact sequence of events or cause of the fight that led to firing.
Investigations are also underway to ascertain if it was a fight that led to firing or if it was "planned", police said, adding they are also looking for CCTV footage available, if any, to ascertain the sequence of events.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The injured, identified as Akash, lives with his family in Pitampura, they said.
The incident took place Saturday night when Akash, who is in his early 20's, was working at the restaurant and suddenly, his acquaintance, Kunal, came in. They scuffled over some issue at a corner in the restaurant after which Kunal took out a pistol and fired at the manager, a senior police officer said.
None of the other employees of the restaurant or the customers were injured, he said.
The accused, Kunal, immediately fled the spot along with the pistol, he added.
Akash was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. He is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in a stable condition in the RML hospital, the officer said.
Akash suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, he said.
Kunal, who is also in his early 20's, stays with his family in the same locality in Pitampura where Akash resides, he added.
Confirming the incident, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
The exact cause behind the alleged attempt of killing will be ascertained only after the accused is nabbed, the officer said.
The officer added that though the injured is out of danger, he has not been able to detail the exact sequence of events or cause of the fight that led to firing.
Investigations are also underway to ascertain if it was a fight that led to firing or if it was "planned", police said, adding they are also looking for CCTV footage available, if any, to ascertain the sequence of events.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Inzamam Hopeful of Snapping Losing World Cup Streak Against India
- Prabal Gurung Shares This Pic With Karan Johar, Says 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in Scarlet Velvet Suit for Mariah Carey's Show in London
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results