Restaurant on Wheels is Now Open at Bhopal Railway Station, and It's Fabulous

The innovative restaurant chain of the Indian Railways, Restaurant on Wheels, is very popular with travellers and the general public of several states. Now, the Indian Railways has opened a branch of Restaurant on Wheels in Bhopal as well.

People of Bhopal will also be able to enjoy a meal in this restaurant. Railways refurbish old coaches to convert them into restaurants. Customers will be able to enjoy cuisines from different states at the Restaurant on Wheels.

The restaurant will be opened at Platform no. 6 of the Bhopal railway station. The railways has named the restaurant Aahar, and it will offer both veg and non-veg food. Apart from good food, the restaurant offers a magnificent ambience and a great overall experience to the customers. The interiors of the coaches have been designed beautifully, giving the customers a feel of having their meal on an expensive train journey.

The railways has started the Restaurant on Wheels at many stations across the country, and the response has been positive. The first Restaurant on Wheels was started at the circulating area of the Asansol Railway station for the use of passengers as well as the general public of the city. Babul Supriyo, the Then Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, inaugurated this first of its kind restaurant on 26th February, 2020. Railways has targeted to open 11 such restaurants across Maharashtra.

The biggest USP of the restaurant is that it stays open 24 hours. The restaurant not only serves as a great dining place for the public but is also a good source of revenue for the Indian Railways. The Indian railways will earn around Rs 59 lakh from this venture.

