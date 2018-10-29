GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Restaurant Owner Shot Dead in Noida, Assailants Unidentified

The incident occurred when Jaipal, who runs a restaurant in Tappal, was returning home on his two-wheeler, the police said.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2018, 7:50 AM IST
Image for representational purpose.
Noida (UP): A 50-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead Sunday by unidentified assailants at the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.

"At around 7.30 pm when Jaipal reached the Mehndipur cut, he was shot at by the unidentified men. Jaipal was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last," Station House Officer Jewar Police Station S S Bhati said.

Jaipal, who lived in Gopalgadh town of the district, was shot thrice by the assailants and the locals working in the fields nearby rushed to help him when they heard bullet shots, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were undertaken, police added.
