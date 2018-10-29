English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Restaurant Owner Shot Dead in Noida, Assailants Unidentified
The incident occurred when Jaipal, who runs a restaurant in Tappal, was returning home on his two-wheeler, the police said.
Image for representational purpose.
Loading...
Noida (UP): A 50-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead Sunday by unidentified assailants at the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.
The incident occurred when Jaipal, who runs a restaurant in Tappal, was returning home on his two-wheeler, the police said.
"At around 7.30 pm when Jaipal reached the Mehndipur cut, he was shot at by the unidentified men. Jaipal was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last," Station House Officer Jewar Police Station S S Bhati said.
Jaipal, who lived in Gopalgadh town of the district, was shot thrice by the assailants and the locals working in the fields nearby rushed to help him when they heard bullet shots, police said.
The body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were undertaken, police added.
The incident occurred when Jaipal, who runs a restaurant in Tappal, was returning home on his two-wheeler, the police said.
"At around 7.30 pm when Jaipal reached the Mehndipur cut, he was shot at by the unidentified men. Jaipal was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last," Station House Officer Jewar Police Station S S Bhati said.
Jaipal, who lived in Gopalgadh town of the district, was shot thrice by the assailants and the locals working in the fields nearby rushed to help him when they heard bullet shots, police said.
The body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were undertaken, police added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- I Was No Longer Indispensable at Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Avengers 4: Tony Stark Will Have to Sacrifice Everything for Soul Stone
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...