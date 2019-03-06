English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Restaurant Workers Stalk Woman Customer After Obtaining Number From Feedback Form, Arrested
The student, who is studying mass communication, told the police that she had gone to a restaurant in Spice Mall, Sector 25 on Monday for dinner with her friends. She added that the restaurant asked for her number saying they need it for feedback.
(Representative Image, Reuters)
Loading...
Noida: Two restaurant employees here were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stalking and harassing a college student after obtaining her phone number from the customer feedback register, police said.
Four of her friends, who had gone with her to confront the accused employees, were also arrested for violence and unlawful assembly, the police said.
The student, who is studying mass communication, told the police that she had gone to a restaurant in Spice Mall, Sector 25 on Monday for dinner with her friends.
"After the dinner, I was asked for my phone number by restaurant employees saying they needed it for feedback. Next day, I got messages from unknown number. "The person wanted to meet me. I ignored but it continued so I blocked the number and then started getting similar messages from another number, which too I blocked," she alleged.
"Later, she shared the details with her friends who asked her to confront the person in order to find out who was behind it. It was decided that she would meet the person at the same shopping mall and later it turned out to be the restaurant employee," a police official said.
On Tuesday, the girl was accompanied by her friends who got into a fight with the restaurant employees, the official said.
A case was registered at Sector 24 police station and based on the complaint Pradeep, 31, and Himanshu, 21, restaurant employees, were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 (stalking a woman despite her disinterest), the official said.
Four of her friends Ashish, Ranjan, Mrityunjay and Shivam -- all around 21 years -- were arrested under CrPC section 151, the official said. When contacted for a response, a restaurant official declined to comment.
Four of her friends, who had gone with her to confront the accused employees, were also arrested for violence and unlawful assembly, the police said.
The student, who is studying mass communication, told the police that she had gone to a restaurant in Spice Mall, Sector 25 on Monday for dinner with her friends.
"After the dinner, I was asked for my phone number by restaurant employees saying they needed it for feedback. Next day, I got messages from unknown number. "The person wanted to meet me. I ignored but it continued so I blocked the number and then started getting similar messages from another number, which too I blocked," she alleged.
"Later, she shared the details with her friends who asked her to confront the person in order to find out who was behind it. It was decided that she would meet the person at the same shopping mall and later it turned out to be the restaurant employee," a police official said.
On Tuesday, the girl was accompanied by her friends who got into a fight with the restaurant employees, the official said.
A case was registered at Sector 24 police station and based on the complaint Pradeep, 31, and Himanshu, 21, restaurant employees, were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 (stalking a woman despite her disinterest), the official said.
Four of her friends Ashish, Ranjan, Mrityunjay and Shivam -- all around 21 years -- were arrested under CrPC section 151, the official said. When contacted for a response, a restaurant official declined to comment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Refuses to Inaugurate Pavilion Named After Him in Ranchi
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
- War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
- Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with Priyanka Chopra
- Neeraj Chopra Eyes Consistency in Crucial Season Before 90m Push
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results