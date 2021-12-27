The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that the curfews imposed earlier does not mean every shops will shut down after 9pm. “Curfew doesn’t mean we are shutting down everything post 9pm. We have only restricted crowding at public places such as beaches, parks, marine drive,” BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told CNBC-TV18.

The civic body, on Friday, banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. The Maharashtra government also prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am.

“We have only restricted New Year parties, and it is applicable only for one night,” Chahal said and urged restaurants to maintain social distancing norms.

He also clarified that restaurants do not have to shut down at 9pm on December 31.

The commissioner said that the BMC will watch how things unfold in the next two weeks and then review restrictions imposed on public places. He added there are not change in plans for reopening schools now.

“Over 30,000 people have been home quarantined to prevent the spread of Omicron,” he said, adding that there are only 11 active Omicron cases in Mumbai as of today.

Chahal said that there are 1 lakh hospital beds available in Mumbai, out of which 30,000 are ICU beds. “We have one jumbo centre to remain ready for any rise in cases.” All Covid-19 samples are being sent for genome sequencing, he said.

The city also has 21 lakh vaccine doses in our stock already and will vaccinate children at a very fast pace, the commissioner said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.