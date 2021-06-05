BMC Issues Unlock Rules For Mumbai: Check What's Open, What's Not

The Maharashtra government has issued its ‘Breaking the Chain’ order, dividing the state’s districts into five levels - based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies, beginning the unlocking process.

Districts with a positivity rate of 5 to 10% and 40-60% oxygen bed occupancy will be classified as level 3. Mumbai, the state capital, has been classified as a level 3 city.

Here is what will open and what will remain closed in Mumbai:

• Local trains, which are the lifeblood of highly packed Mumbai city, would, however, not be available to everyone. Only medical and essential services are permitted to go by train. Buses in Mumbai will be allowed to run at full capacity, but passengers will not be permitted to travel standing up to avoid overcrowding.

The Maharashtra government has also issued a clarification that in case of travel by local trains, respective DMAs have been given authority to impose further restrictions on travel for level 1,2 and 3. “It is specifically directed that any further restrictions that might be imposed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai under these rules on the travel by local trains, will hold for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It is also informed that if any other DMA wishes to impose any different restrictions on travel by local trains in MMR region, they must do so in consultation with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. This is to ensure that these restrictions can be imposed smoothly throughout the journey that may be taken by a passenger," the order said.

• BMC said in an order on Saturday that restaurants, salons, spas, wellness centres will open in Mumbai from Monday, with 50 per cent working capacity.

• No air conditioning will be used in salons, spas and gyms, said the municipal body’s ‘Breaking the Chain’ order.

• The BMC clarified that local trains will continue to remain out of bounds for Mumbaikars for some time. Only medical and essential services will be allowed to avail the services.

• Shops, establishments dealing with essential items will be open till 4 pm on all days. And shops with non-essential items will be open till 4 pm on weekdays.

• Malls, theatres (multiplex as well as single screen) will be closed in Mumbai, under Level 3 rules.

• Restaurants will be open in 50% capacity for dining till 4 pm only on weekdays. Afterward, only parcel and take away/home deliveries will be allowed.

• Public places, open grounds for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9 am on every day.

• Private offices will all be allowed to open till 4 pm on working days, except some. Office attendance (including government offices) will be kept at 50%.

• Fifty people will be allowed to gather for marriages, and 20 for funerals.

• For constructions, only onsite labourers must leave by 4 pm.

• Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am or 6 pm to 9 am. However, only outdoor activity will be allowed.

• For shooting activities, they have to be conducted in a bubble, and no movement will be allowed outside post 5 pm.

• Gatherings - social, cultural, and related to entertainment - will be held at 50% capacity and till 4 pm on weekdays.

• Meetings, elections, gathering of local bodies, cooperative bodies will be held at 50% capacity.

• Agricultural activities will be held till 4 pm on all days.

• E-commerce, items as well as services, will be carried out in a regular capacity.

• Inter-district travel for passengers either by private means will be held in a regular capacity, except if moving to or passing through with any stoppage in level 5, wherein passenger E-pass is a must.

• For manufacturing activities of export-oriented units, including MSMEs that need to fulfill their export obligation, will be held at a regular capacity.

• For manufacturing units across sectors, which are not covered under essential, will function with 50% staff. Movement with be carried out under transport bubble.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here