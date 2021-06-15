Restaurants, Shops, Parks: Here's What will Open in UP from June 21 as Yogi Govt Relaxes Restrictions

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh recorded less than 500 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country. This downward trend has encouraged Yogi Adityanath government to further relax the ‘corona curfew’, which is currently in effect in the state. The decision was reportedly taken at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting where the chief minister was present.

From June 21, the night curfew timings will revised to 9pm to 7am from 7pm to 7am. Restaurants and malls will also be allowed to open with 50 per cent of their capacity, the Hindustan Times reported. Parks and street kiosks have also been allowed to open from June 21. Detailed guidelines will be released soon, the state government said.

The state has been registering a steep decline in the number of active Covid cases as the figure has dropped from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 8,986 now, a remarkable reduction by 97.10 percent.

With measures such as the intensive ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial ‘Corona Curfews’, the UP government adopted a multipronged approach to minimise the devastating impact of the pandemic, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.1 per cent.

While the state conducts aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate — which shows the level of infections among people — has been registering a steady decline for several days.

Twenty-five oxygen plants were already functional in the state before the government took the step of constructing more to ensure the availability of sufficient amount of medical oxygen in view of any possible future requirement.

