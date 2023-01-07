Restaurateur Dies During Workout at Gym in Indore, Moment of Collapse Caught on CCTV

A 55-year-old man reportedly died after a workout session at a gym in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday. The exact moment when the restaurateur collapsed was also caught on CCTV.

According to PTI, the incident reportedly took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar on Thursday and the video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

The man who died was identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi and was reportedly a popular restauranteur in the city. According to News18 India, the man collapsed after his workout session and was declared dead by doctors in a hospital nearby who said he died of a heart attack.

In the video, Raghuvanshi is seen coming out of what looks like the workout area and is seen taking off his jacket when he rushes to hold on to a gym equipment nearby. He is spotted collapsing immediately, lying flat on the floor of the gym.

According to PTI, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi’s death at the fitness facility, but said his family has not made any formal communication with the police.

“Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday," a trainer at the gym tolf PTI.

The 55-year-old was reportedly a fitness buff and often posted several photos and videos of his workout sessions.

The deceased’s family friend and a member of the city’s Mayor’s Council (MIC), Rajendra Rathore, told PTI that the former had developed a heart problem around 15 years ago and a stent was inserted into one of his arteries at a hospital in Delhi.

Another friend of Raghuvanshi, Neeraj Yagnik - a fitness expert, told PTI, “Raghuvanshi was fit and very conscious about his health. Like my other elderly acquaintances, I had advised him to focus on doing exercises with light weights rather than lifting heavy weights during his workouts."

Cardiologists have repeatedly warned that people suffering from heart diseases should not indulge in heavy exercises that involve lifting heavy weights, excessive thrust and holding their breath.

The incident is among a series of high profile incident with the most recent one being the death of 46-year-old popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who died on November 11 after suffering a suspected heart attack while working out at a gym in Mumbai.

In 2021, 46-year-old Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering from a serious cardiac arrest while he was exercising in the gym.

