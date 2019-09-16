Take the pledge to vote

Restore Normalcy in Kashmir, Ensure Proper Functioning of Schools, Hospitals: SC Tells Centre

The Centre told Supreme Court that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible and ensure that schools and hospitals function properly in the state.

All efforts should be made keeping in view the aspects of national security, the top court said.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said as the so-called shutdown is in the Valley itself, it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.

The bench was told by the Centre that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance.

It also said that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state.

The bench asked Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.

Venugopal opposed the petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin's petition on media restrictions, saying the petition isn’t genuine.

On being told that internet is completely shut in the Valley, the SC asked if any network service provider has approached the high court regarding the issue. Isn't it more proper to approach the high court? It is a loss of their business too," observed the top court, adding: “If Internet has been shut down in the Valley, tell us who has shut it down and why?”

