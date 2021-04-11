Restricted Entry in Religious Places, Ramped Up Testing & Covid-19 Dedicated Hospitals, UP Gears Up for Second Wave of Infections

In an attempt to contain the burgeoning Covid-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered that no more than five people should be allowed to enter religious places.

Along with it, chief minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the traders in the markets should maintain social distancing, while traffic in the containment zone should be restricted. Strict action should be taken against those who do not wear masks, he added.

Meanwhile, the containment zones in the state will be made within a radius of 25 meters from an infected patient and 50 meters in case of more than one infected patient and PPE kits must be used in these zones.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of Covid-19 in Lucknow at a high-level meeting held at Lok Bhawan on Saturday. Following which he reviewed the arrangements at the Covid control room and hospitals across the city. Adityanath has also directed to start a 300-bed dedicated Covid Hospital in Balrampur Hospital, where there will be isolation beds including an ICU of 20 beds. Meanwhile, authorities have been directed to convert Era Medical College, TS Mishra Medical College, and Integral Medical College into a dedicated Covid Hospitals.

CM has also asked to start telemedicine facilities in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi districts most affected by the second wave of infections. He has also instructed the officers to run Rama Medical College in Kanpur as a dedicated Covid Hospital.

Testing has also been ramped up in the state, and the CM has directed to conduct at least one lakh RTPCR tests everyday.

Giving instructions for comprehensive contact tracing in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath said that at least 30 to 35 people who came in contact with any infected person should be traced and 100 percent of them must be tested for Covid infection. Those found to be infected during the investigation should be kept in home isolation or in the hospital. Meanwhile, the integrated Command and Control Center should be connected to ambulance services which will help in providing timely ambulances to the patient.

As per official data of the UP government, the state reported 12,787 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 48 deaths reported in the last 24hours on Saturday. The state capital Lucknow stood at the top with 4,059 fresh cases along with 29 fatalities.

