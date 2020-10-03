Restriction on Gatherings, Mandatory Masks: Prohibitory Orders to Halt Covid-19 Spread Come Into Force in Kerala

With Kerala witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders came into force across the state on Saturday morning as per which not more than five people can assemble at any place, including banks, shops and commercial establishments. There is no restriction on movement of public transport and government institutions, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals can function adhering to social distancing and break the chain protocols.

While in Idukki, only town areas, including the tourist hotspot of Munnar, Adimali and Vandi periyar, the CrPC 144 order will come into force, in Kasaragod district, the order would be implemented till October 9. In the remaining12 districts, the prohibitory orderswould be in place till the month end.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that those flouting the new restrictions will face stringent action. While visiting shops, people should wear masks and gloves, ensure social distancing, and if they fail to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol, they will have to face action, Vijayan said speaking at an online function here on Saturday morning.

As gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spreadof the infection, the prohibitory order, which came intoeffect from 9 AM on Saturday, has been issued by the stategovernment. Kerala on Friday had reported the biggest single daysurge of 9,258 coronavirus cases after over 60,000 sampleswere tested, forcing the government to take stringent measuresto halt the spread of the virus, which has so far claimed 791lives in the state.

The total infection tally hassoared to 2.12 lakh. In the order issued by Thiruvananthapuram districtcollector Navjot Khosa, more than five people cannot gatherin public places in the entire district, where till now 36,433people have been infected with COVID-19 and 12,223 arepresently undergoing treatment.

As a further surge in COVID-19 cases is imminent and withcategory B and C patients, who need hospitalisation andintensive care, increasing, strict prohibitions need to be putin place, failing which it will seriously endanger human livesin large numbers, the collector said in the order. Khosa stated that the District Medical Officer hadinformed that in the event of unmanageable surge, the healthinfrastructure of the district will be overwhelmed which canlead to high mortality.

Within containment zones any congregation or publicfunctions(indoor and outdoor) of more than five people willnot be allowed, except for marriages and funerals, where upto20 people will be permitted, the collector said. The movement of people inside and outside containmentzones will not be permitted except for medical emergenciesand maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Outside the containment zones, marriages can be conductedwith the participation of 50 people, subject to peoplefollowing strict COVID-19 protocols. All public examinations which were announced beforeOctober 2 will be conductedas per schedule.

Four districts in the southern state reported over 1000cases onFriday, the highest from Kozhikode 1146,Thiruvananthapuram 1096, Ernakulam 1042 and Malappuram 1016,while Kollam accounted for 892 cases and Thrissur 812. While 77,482 people are presently under treatment, 1.35lakh have recovered from the disease, Health minister K KShailaja had said.

Of the positive cases, 8274 were infected through contact and the source of infection 657 is not known.