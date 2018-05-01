English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Restrictions Imposed in J&K as Separatists Protest Civilian's Death in Encounter
Representative image (PTI)
Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in view of a strike call by separatists to protest the killing of a civilian near the site of an encounter with security forces.
The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he said.
Two militants, including top Hizbul Mujahideen ultra Sameer Ahmad alias Tiger, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Drabgam area of Pulwama District on Monday. Meanwhile, a civilian was killed in the security forces' action against protestors near the scene of gun battle.
Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had called for a strike to protest the killings.
The strike affected normal life in the Valley as most of the shops and other business establishments were shut, while public transport was off the roads, officials said.
Schools and colleges remained closed while universities postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
