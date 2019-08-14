Restrictions in Jammu Lifted, Curbs to Continue in Some Places in Kashmir, Says J&K ADG
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.
File photo of Jammu & Kashmir ADG Munir Khan.
Srinagar: Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday.
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said.
"Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said at a press conference here.
There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- For Refusing Customer Rides, Mumbai RTO Cancels Licenses of Over 900 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers
- After Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Grooves to Prada Song on Sets of DID 7
- Vijay Gifts Customised Bigil Gold Rings to Crew Members on the Last Day of Shoot
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store
- Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Up in Case Against Abhinav Kohli