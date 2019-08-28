Take the pledge to vote

Restrictions Necessary to Prevent Civilian Casualties, Internet Restoration to be Deferred, Says J&K Governor

The Internet is a handy tool for anti-national elements and the restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time, Governor Satya Pal Malik said while addressing a conference. .

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
The governor told reporters that 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months. (Pic: ANI/Twitter)
Srinagar: Asserting that the identity and culture of people of Jammu and Kashmir will be preserved, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said restrictions after the abrogation of Article 370 were necessary to prevent any civilian causalities.

The Internet is a handy tool for anti-national elements and the restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time, Malik said while addressing first press conference after the state's special status was revoked on August 5. He admitted that pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley and said forces took utmost precaution taken to prevent injuries.

The governor told reporters that 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months. This will be the largest recruitment drive in the state, he said.

The Centre, he said, will soon make a 'big' announcement on Jammu and Kashmir. "Don't be sad about detention of political leaders, it will help them in their political careers." he told reporters.

